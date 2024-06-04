Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., formally admitted as Honorary Fellow of St Edmund’s College, Cambridge

Former University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., was formally admitted as an Honorary Fellow of St Edmunds College at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom during a ceremony on May 24, 2024.

Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., the University of Notre Dame’s 17th president, has been formally admitted as an Honorary Fellow of St Edmund’s College at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. The prestigious recognition, part of a special ceremony on May 24, was one of Father Jenkins’ final formal engagements as he steps down after 19 years of distinguished service as president to return to teaching and ministry at Notre Dame.

Honorary Fellows at St Edmund’s College are elected by the college’s governing body. Acknowledged for his significant contributions to higher education, as well as for his leading role in the development of a collaboration between the two institutions that features research, scholarship and outreach opportunities for faculty, scholars, students and administrators of both schools, Father Jenkins joins a distinguished group of fellows celebrated for their service, leadership and contributions to the college’s vision and values.

Catherine Arnold, OBE, master of St Edmund’s College, emphasized the special character of the college, stating, “St Edmund’s College is a truly global college within the University of Cambridge. With over 75 nationalities represented each year, there are few places in which so much can be learnt about so many from so few.

“St Edmund’s vision is to ‘empower global talent to shape the future’ helping to form thinkers and leaders who have the ability to create positive and shared futures for people and planet. To do this we have always welcomed talented individuals from outside the university and the U.K. into our community as Honorary Fellows.”

On Father Jenkins’ election, Arnold said, “Under Father Jenkins’ leadership — among many other things — the partnership between Notre Dame and this college has blossomed.”

"I am delighted to join St Edmund’s College, Cambridge as an Honorary Fellow,” said Father Jenkins. “The partnership between St Edmund’s and Notre Dame has been a remarkable journey of academic collaboration and cultural exchange. It is a testament to our shared commitment to creating positive change in the world. I look forward to seeing this partnership continue to flourish and contribute to the betterment of both our institutions and the broader global community."

The Honorary Fellowship also acknowledges Father Jenkins’ devotion to fostering the University’s unique place in academia, the Church, the United States and the world. During his tenure as president, he emphasized Notre Dame’s mission, rooted in the tradition of the Congregation of Holy Cross, to educate the whole person — mind, body and spirit — to do good in the world.

Additionally, Father Jenkins has been recognized for his leadership in promoting civil discourse, serving on the board of directors for the Commission on Presidential Debates since 2011. A philosopher trained in theology, Father Jenkins has been a member of Notre Dame’s Department of Philosophy since 1990 and holds degrees from Notre Dame, Oxford University and the Jesuit School of Theology.