New women’s residence hall to be named for Therese Mary Grojean

Therese Mary Grojean Hall

The family of Thomas F. Grojean Sr., a member of the University of Notre Dame’s class of 1960, has made a significant leadership gift for the construction of Therese Mary Grojean Hall, a women’s residence hall on the south side of campus, that will honor the legacy of their beloved wife and mother.

Grojean Hall replaces Pangborn Hall, which was decommissioned at the end of the spring 2024 semester. The University expects to welcome the first residents of Grojean Hall in fall 2026.

"We could not be more grateful to the Grojean family for their extraordinary generosity, " University President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., said. "We are delighted that this new residence hall for women will bear the name of Terri Grojean, a beloved member of the Notre Dame community who embodied compassion, kindness and faith. Residential life is central to the education we offer, and it is most fitting that generations of students will call Therese Mary Grojean Hall their campus home.”

Therese “Terri” met Tom Grojean in Chicago while he was a Notre Dame student, and they were married in 1961, soon after his graduation.

Terri and Tom Grojean

"Terri was an extraordinary woman who embodied love, faith, and community. Her dedication to family, friends, and countless acts of volunteerism highlighted her generous spirit," said Lou Nanni, vice president for University Relations. "She was deeply devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, always putting family first and creating a home filled with warmth and affection. A steadfast supporter of Notre Dame, where she is laid to rest, Terri's life was filled with joy, unwavering faith, and a love that inspired all who knew her."

Tom Grojean began his career as a senior accountant for Price Waterhouse, and then became a chief financial officer for Southern Airways. He was the chief financial officer, chief operating officer and president for Tiger International, whose businesses included Flying Tigers, the first scheduled cargo airline in the United States. Tom and his family built a group of national truckload carriers as part of their family business, Grojean Transportation.

He is a Knight of Malta and a Knight Commander of the Papal Order of St. Gregory the Great. Tom and Terri Grojean have four children who graduated from Notre Dame in four consecutive years: Tom Jr. in 1984, William “Bill” in 1985, Janet (Seidl) in 1986 and Elizabeth “Beth” (Healy) in 1987. They have 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Grandsons Ryan, 2014, and Grant, 2018, are also alumni.

“The construction of this newest residence hall is yet another example of the Grojean family’s ongoing commitment to student life at Notre Dame,” said Rev. Gerard J. Olinger, C.S.C., vice president for student affairs. “In 2018, the family generously contributed to the creation of the Thomas and Therese Grojean Family Loft inside the Duncan Student Center, where our students often come together to share their thoughts, ideas and insights. To further this connection among our students inside the residence halls is inspiring, and I’m grateful to Tom for choosing to uphold Terri’s legacy in such a meaningful way.”

The Grojean family’s financial support of the University is broad-ranging and compelling, and includes the Tiger International Scholarship, Francis and Veronica Grojean Scholarship, Grojean Family Fellowship in the Mendoza College of Business and the Thomas and Therese Grojean Family Professorship in Accountancy and Finance. Tom is also a long-standing Mendoza College of Business Advisory Council member, and this year marks his 50th year of service on the council.

With 83,416 square feet and three stories, Grojean Hall will include a variety of room types, community and study spaces, kitchens, laundry, a chapel, fitness space and a basement with storage. It will serve as the home of undergraduate students and include 275 beds. Additionally, the hall will feature a tower to mark its entrance.

The blessing and groundbreaking for Therese Mary Grojean Hall took place July 25 — also the date of Tom’s 86th birthday.