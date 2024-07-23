Presidential Inauguration events to include weeklong Habitat project in South Bend

The University of Notre Dame will partner with Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County to break ground on five new homes in South Bend as part of events surrounding the official inauguration of Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., the University’s 18th president.

Public events and activities surrounding Father Dowd’s inauguration will kick off on Sept. 12 (Thursday) with a special symposium, the first in this year’s Notre Dame Forum series. The inauguration ceremony is open to the community and will be held in Purcell Pavilion on Sept. 13 (Friday) from 3 to 4:30 p.m. For a full list of events, visit president.nd.edu/inauguration-events/.

Work on the Habitat homes, involving framing and other tasks, will take place Sept. 16 to 20 (Monday through Friday) both on campus and along Harrison Street in South Bend, on the city’s near northwest side.

As many as 1,000 volunteers, including students, faculty and staff, will assist with the project, which aligns with the University’s commitment to community engagement as outlined in its strategic framework.

Kristen Cooper, wife of Notre Dame alumnus Christopher Cooper, participates in a Habitat for Humanity project on Turnock Street in South Bend in 2023.

The homes should be ready for move-in sometime next year.

“Notre Dame’s continued flourishing is inextricably linked to the vitality and prosperity of our local community and this region. An important part of that is ensuring that all people, regardless of background, have access to safe, decent, affordable housing and the financial, social and emotional benefits that come with it,” Father Dowd said. “I am pleased to join with the entire campus community in this important project, and look forward to further strengthening our partnerships in South Bend and surrounding communities in the future.”

Led by the Office of Public Affairs, the project also involves the Office of the President; the School of Architecture, which is working with students to design the homes; and the Notre Dame student chapter of Habitat for Humanity, which will manage student participation in the project.

Based in South Bend, Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County is a nonprofit organization that works to build homes for low- to moderate-income individuals and families. Future homeowners must be able to pay an affordable mortgage and agree to partner with Habitat for Humanity by attending homeownership classes covering basic home maintenance, budgeting, financing and understanding local ordinances. Additionally, they work alongside volunteers to build their own homes.

“Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County has been helping individuals and families in the South Bend area realize the dream of homeownership for nearly 40 years,” said Tim Sexton, associate vice president for public affairs. “As we mark this next chapter in Notre Dame history, we are excited to join them in that mission.”

Notre Dame is a longtime supporter of Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County, both directly through land and other donations and indirectly as a source of volunteers.

Just last year, the University donated to the organization four lots south of campus, with two homes under construction there and two more planned. It also facilitated a $250,000 gift to the organization — $50,000 per year over five years — from an undisclosed alumnus.

The School of Architecture, meanwhile, is in the middle of a five-year partnership with the organization to design and build affordable homes in South Bend and Mishawaka.

Jim Williams is the president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County.

“The mission principles of Habitat that call us to demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ, advocate for affordable housing, promote dignity and hope and support sustainable and transformational development all align with the values of the Church and the University,” Williams said. “We are honored to host Inauguration Build 2024 and look forward to many more years of partnership with the University to help make sure everyone in our community has a decent place to live.”