Notre Dame signs agreement with St. Edmund’s College, University of Cambridge

The University of Notre Dame signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with St. Edmund’s College of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. The agreement was made official during a virtual signing ceremony organized by Notre Dame International on Monday (March 28) and was signed by Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., and Catherine Arnold, master of St. Edmund’s College. St. Edmund’s College, founded in 1896, is the only college in Cambridge with a specifically Catholic character, defined in its Royal Charter.

“Catholic institutions of higher learning share a stewardship of the Catholic intellectual tradition and service to justice and the common good through the pursuit of knowledge,” said Father Jenkins. “This MOU joins two institutions with a deep affinity, and I hope it inspires fruitful scholarly engagements for years to come.”

“The Catholic founders of St. Edmund’s College were committed to ensuring no one was excluded from the best higher education on the basis of faith or identity,” said Arnold. “Today, over 125 years later, St. Edmund’s fosters the talent of students and scholars from over 75 countries supporting the formation of ethical leaders and thinkers who will go on to shape the lives of people across the globe.”

The MOU encourages and supports international collaboration between the respective faculty, scholars, students and administrators in education, research and outreach. A key part of Notre Dame International’s global engagement strategy, led by Vice President and Associate Provost for Internationalization Michael E. Pippenger, is fostering international partnerships that support international research and educational opportunities for Notre Dame faculty and students.

“From the strong foundation of the MOU we have signed today, I look forward to working with the University of Notre Dame to deepen the collaboration between our institutions and develop new ways to realize both the vision of our Catholic founders and our shared commitment to places of higher education and research as a force for good in the world,” said Arnold.

The agreement also supports further development of a strong connection between Notre Dame’s London Global Gateway and the Von Hügel Institute for Critical Catholic Inquiry at St. Edmund’s College. Under the direction of Vittorio Montemaggi, the institute, which is focused on advanced studies inspired by Catholic thought and culture, is an integral part of St. Edmund’s College.

Notre Dame International has more than 120 agreements with partners on six continents. These agreements include institution-level general memoranda of understanding; exchange programs for undergraduates, graduates and faculty; and partnerships that bring international students to Notre Dame for short-term academic programs.

