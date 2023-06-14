Father Jenkins receives St Edmund’s College Honorary Fellowship

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., has been elected by the governing body of St Edmund’s College at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom as an Honorary Fellow, the college’s highest recognition of merit conferred on those who have achieved outstanding distinction in their field.

Father Jenkins is being recognized by St Edmund’s for his significant contributions to higher education, as well as for his leading role in the development of a collaboration between the two institutions that features research, scholarship and outreach opportunities for faculty, scholars, students and administrators of both schools.

“I am humbled to accept this Honorary Fellowship from the St Edmund’s College governing body,” Father Jenkins said. “We are very proud of the partnership we’ve developed with St Edmund’s and believe that it has the potential to be a significant presence in higher education and beyond.”

Father Jenkins joins 26 other highly distinguished people as an Honorary Fellow, including Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, former president of Ireland Mary McAleese, renowned philosopher and economist Amartya Sen and Scottish classical composer and conductor Sir James MacMillan.

In March 2022, Father Jenkins and Catherine Arnold, master of St Edmund’s, signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to work together to develop a long-term partnership. Along with the Von Hügel Institute for Critical Catholic Inquiry at St Edmund’s, the institutions are in the process of articulating their respective strategies for the next 10 years. The agreement will feature postgraduate education and training, joint conferences, symposia or other meetings of mutual interest, internships and joint research programs.

The collaboration also supports further development of a strong connection between Notre Dame’s London Global Gateway and the Von Hügel Institute.

To date, the partnership has included the appointment of several Notre Dame scholars as research associates at St Edmund’s related to Shakespeare and the common good, disability and knowledge and artificial intelligence and an event at St Edmund’s highlighting the latest book by John McGreevy, Notre Dame’s Charles and Jill Fischer Provost, “Catholicism: A Global History from the French Revolution to Pope Francis.”