Walker Hayes with Ingrid Andress and Breland to perform as part of IDEA Week

Country music star Walker Hayes will perform at 7 p.m. April 15 (Saturday) at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center at the University of Notre Dame as part of IDEA Week, an annual event celebrating entrepreneurs, innovation and the incubation of new ideas. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. EST Jan. 27 (Friday) through Ticketmaster.

Hayes, a native of Mobile, Alabama, has released three albums, and his single “Fancy Like” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs list. In 2005, Hayes worked in Nashville as a songwriter for Colt Ford and Rodney Atkins. In 2017, he signed a contract with Monument Records and released the single “You Broke Up with Me.” Following the success of “Fancy Like,” Hayes released “Country Stuff the Album” in January 2022 and had the hit singles “U Gurl,” “AA” and, most recently, “Y’all Life.”

IDEA Week is hosted by Notre Dame, the South Bend-Elkhart region and various community organizations and businesses. It will be held April 15 through 21 at the University and other locations throughout South Bend and Elkhart and will be open to the public.

“Due to COVID, IDEA Week hasn’t had a major concert act since 2019. We’re thrilled to be able to bring this popular portion of the event back,” said Kelley Rich, interim vice president and associate provost for innovation at Notre Dame. “Walker Hayes’ concert will kick off IDEA Week and be a great prelude to what promises to be a fantastic week of events.”

Ingrid Andress and Breland will each open for Hayes. Andress is a Michigan native and four-time Grammy nominee. Her single “Wishful Drinking” featuring Sam Hunt garnered more than 130 million global streams and is platinum-certified. Andress’ album “Lady Like” was named one of Billboard’s Top 10 Best Country Albums of 2020. Her album “Good Person” was released in 2022. Breland is the son of ministers and a graduate of Georgetown University. His music bridges the genres of country, R&B, hip-hop, gospel and pop.

“We very much look forward to welcoming Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress and Breland to Notre Dame,” said Anne Griffith, vice president for University enterprises and events. “This collection of artists will be sure to provide an incredible and memorable night at Purcell Pavilion and kick off IDEA Week.”

For tickets, go to Ticketmaster.com or use the Ticketmaster app. Fans are encouraged to use the Onsale Tips and Hints page to create an account or refresh their existing account for a quicker purchasing experience.