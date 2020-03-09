Volunteers needed for Storm the Stadium

Storm the Stadium. Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame.

The Office of Military and Veterans Affairs is looking for volunteers to assist with Storm the Stadium, an annual stair-climbing challenge and family fun event, set for April 25 (Saturday) at Notre Dame Stadium.

Storm the Stadium features two stair-climbing courses, a flat, walking course and a family fun zone with inflatables and games for children. Proceeds benefit military-connected students and their families.

Volunteers are needed the day of the event to assist as greeters, registration ambassadors and course marshals, and in areas such as bag drop, water stations, the family fun zone and the start and finish lines. Perks include a volunteer T-shirt, access to the event celebration and the satisfaction of serving others.

Interested parties should complete the volunteer waiver on the Storm the Stadium website. Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older. A limited number of family volunteer opportunities, which may include children younger than 16, are also available. For questions, contact Mandy Madden Miller at 574-631-6192 or mandymiller@nd.edu.

More than 2,000 people participated in last year’s Storm the Stadium, and as many as 2,700 are expected at this year’s event. Climbers this year will be released in waves based on pace and have more space on the field, and all long and short course climbers will be timed, with awards for the top finishers by age.

For more information, visit stormthestadium.nd.edu.

Contact: Erin Blasko, assistant director of media relations, 574-631-4127, eblasko@nd.edu