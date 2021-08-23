VenueND rebrands as Experience Notre Dame

Experience Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame’s centralized office for conferences, meetings, events and weddings, VenueND, has a new name — Experience Notre Dame — and new offerings, making it easier than ever to host an event on campus. The department now offers more venues, higher-quality experiences and service that is better than ever.

Experience Notre Dame now offers more than just venues. The team provides event management services, including hotel rooms, transportation, catering, event coordination and campus experiences, to friends, family and guests — offering a comprehensive and distinctly Notre Dame experience.

Guests will always experience “a higher degree of hospitality,” and that starts with the office’s new global service standards that guarantee guests receive a consistent experience in all venues across campus. These standards have been created to ensure campus teams provide exceptional service through consistent training and development.

The Experience Notre Dame team is available to help create once-in-a-lifetime moments from the minute guests arrive. The department has created a new streamlined and elevated catering menu for all events held at the University of Notre Dame. This integrated menu allows meeting and event planners the flexibility to choose hand-crafted menus while keeping local vendors and in-season produce in mind. From delicious offerings, socially responsible sourcing and cutting-edge presentations to the expertise of top chefs, guests will find food and beverage experiences for every budget and every event.

Anyone, whether a faculty, staff or student at the University, a community member or an event planner not affiliated with the University, may book an event on campus. For more information, call 574-631-1400, email ExperienceND@nd.edu or visit experiencesandevents.nd.edu.

Contact: Molly Di Carlo, marketing manager, University Enterprises and Events, mschau@nd.edu ,574-631-2049 (office), 815-735-4138 (cell)