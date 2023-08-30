University of Notre Dame releases new strategic framework

The University of Notre Dame on Wednesday (Aug. 30) announced a new strategic framework to guide the University over the next decade.

“The strategic framework’s release is an exciting moment when we at Notre Dame turn our collective gaze to the future,” said Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. “The University has critical contributions to make to our students, the nation, the Church and the world, and we are eager to begin work on realizing the vision outlined in the framework.”

“Notre Dame 2033: A Strategic Framework” is the result of more than two years of planning involving contributions from more than 700 faculty, staff and leaders from across the University.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who participated in this planning process,” said John T. McGreevy, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost, who led the development of the document. “Our effort to educate students and conduct research at the highest level animated by a distinctive Catholic mission is one of the most exciting and consequential experiments in global higher education.”

In identifying where Notre Dame should go in the next decade, the framework focuses on three themes — Strengthening Foundations, Global Catholicism, and Science and Engineering for a World in Need. Together these themes advance the University goals.

More than any previous planning effort, the framework emphasizes Notre Dame thinking and acting as an institution to make the most meaningful contributions to questions of national and international concern. Several of the strategic initiatives will be coordinated efforts drawing on expertise in multiple schools, colleges, centers and institutes. Other initiatives from all levels of the University will continue to emerge in the coming years.

The document also reinforces a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion as an integral part of the University’s Catholic mission and highlights the importance of engagement with South Bend and the region.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to express our profound thanks to Father Jenkins and to all who have worked so hard to formulate such a thoughtful, challenging and focused framework for the future of Our Lady’s University,” Board Chairman John J. Brennan said. “We look forward to the realization of the aspirations outlined in this document and to reaching new heights as the premier Catholic research university in the world.”

“Notre Dame 2033: A Strategic Framework” is available online at strategicframework.nd.edu.