University of Notre Dame ranks as top educational institution and in top 20 on Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers list

Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame has been named as the top educational institution on the Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers 2024, and was positioned in 20th place overall, ahead of many notable corporations and organizations.

The list of America’s Best Large Employers was identified in an independent survey from a sample of more than 170,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 5,000 people.

“We are tremendously grateful for the talent and dedication of the people who work at Notre Dame and make the University the special place it is,” said University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. “Our employees are our most valuable asset, and so we are delighted to be named as a top employer alongside so many excellent organizations.”

Vice President for Notre Dame Human Resources Heather Christophersen cited the University’s unprecedented commitment to its employees when discussing the Forbes recognition.

“Notre Dame is committed to consistently investing in our people and fostering a culture that allows our employees to be their best selves,” Christophersen said. “From a historic compensation investment during the pandemic to continued growth of our total rewards program, we are proud to know that our employees value the benefits of being a member of the Notre Dame community.”

In 2022, citing the perseverance of and extraordinary contributions from members of the campus community during the pandemic, Father Jenkins announced a $25 million commitment to increase base compensation for eligible hourly and salaried University staff, faculty and student workers.

That announcement was the third component in a compensation enhancement strategy that the University introduced in 2022. Across three phases, the overall investment in recurring compensation surpassed $75 million, the largest such investment in employees in the University’s history.

Additionally, in October 2022, the University expanded its employee wellness center with additional exam rooms, a bigger physical therapy room, well-being services and an enlarged pharmacy.

Last spring, the University enriched its emotional well-being and education benefits for employees, announced the addition of a new on-campus child care facility and, most recently, updated its leave programs to enhance the employee experience.

According to Forbes, the list of America’s Best Employers is based on two types of evaluations:

Personal — Given by employees themselves; also known as direct evaluations. These evaluations have a higher weighting.

Public — Given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry; also known as indirect evaluations.

To explore Notre Dame career opportunities, visit jobs.nd.edu.