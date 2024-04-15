The Shirt 2024 to be unveiled April 19

Many students wearing The Shirt 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The Shirt Project invites students, alumni and fans of the University of Notre Dame to The Shirt 2024 unveiling at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, on Library Lawn. This year’s unveiling will feature student groups including the band, cheerleaders, dance groups and more, as well as guest appearances. In the event of rain, the unveiling will take place at Midfield Commons in Duncan Student Center, beginning at 5 p.m.

The unveiling will be streamed live on The Shirt Project’s YouTube channel and covered on Instagram and Facebook (@TheShirtND) for anyone who is unable to attend the in-person event.

The Shirt 2024 is currently available for presale on the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore website. At 6 p.m. April 19, after the unveiling, The Shirt will be available for purchase onsite on Library Lawn or at the Hammes Bookstores on campus and on Eddy Street, as well as online.

For 35 years, The Shirt Project has made a positive and influential impact on students, clubs and organizations, while simultaneously uniting the Notre Dame community across the globe. All proceeds from sales go directly to The Shirt Charity Fund and the Student Experience Fund, which allow all students at Notre Dame to receive the entire experience of a well-rounded education at the University. Since 1990, more than 3 million shirts have been sold, making it the single highest-selling piece of college athletic apparel in the nation.

To learn more, visit theshirt.nd.edu.

Contact: Katherine Williams, The Shirt Committee, kwilli36@nd.edu