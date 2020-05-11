‘The Fight’ to feature all-star lineup

The Fight

Country music legend Garth Brooks, Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini, national championship and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Terry Hanratty, Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., and many more will be featured Tuesday, May 12, during “The Fight,” an eight-hour University production that will tell stories of how Notre Dame is taking “the fight” to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. and worldwide.

“The Fight” will be available online from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT at go.nd.edu/thefight. The production will include performances and interviews with Notre Dame students, faculty, administrators, staff, coaches, alumni and friends in an effort to rally awareness and gifts for the Student Emergency Relief Fund and COVID-19 research at Notre Dame. All of the relief funds will go directly to financial aid for students who have been affected by the pandemic.

In front of more than 84,000 fans on Oct. 20, 2018, Brooks became the first artist to perform a full, stand-alone concert at Notre Dame Stadium.

Connaughton, a 2015 Notre Dame graduate and star on the Irish basketball team, is in his fifth season in the NBA.

Mancini played for the Irish from 2011 to 2013 and has been with the Orioles since 2016. He currently is recovering from colon cancer.

Hanratty quarterbacked Notre Dame to the 1966 national championship and won two Super Bowl titles with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He contracted COVID-19 in March and is now recovering.