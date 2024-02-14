The All-American Rejects to perform as part of IDEA Week 2024

Multi-platinum alt-rock band The All American Rejects will perform at 6:30 p.m. April 20 (Saturday) at Four Winds Field in South Bend as part of IDEA Week, an annual event celebrating entrepreneurs, innovation and the incubation of new ideas. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET Friday (Feb. 16) at ideaweekconcert.com or at the Four Winds Field box office.

Since the start of their career, the All-American Rejects have sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. They are known for hits including “Move Along,” “Gives You Hell,” “Dirty Little Secret,” “Swing, Swing” and “It Ends Tonight.”

IDEA Week is hosted by Notre Dame, the South Bend-Elkhart region and various community organizations and businesses. It will be held April 20-26 at the University and other locations throughout South Bend and Elkhart. Events are open to the public.

The main objective of IDEA Week is to facilitate networking among entrepreneurs, developers, makers, inventors, designers and investors, while also highlighting the economic advancement and innovative spirit propelling both Notre Dame and the South Bend-Elkhart region forward. Kelley Rich, serving as Notre Dame’s interim vice president and associate provost for innovation, stresses that the entertainment segment of IDEA Week, such as the All-American Rejects concert, is purposefully designed to bring people together.

“IDEA Week isn’t a conference,” she said. “It’s an innovation festival with the purpose of bringing the innovation community here in the South Bend-Elkhart region and at Notre Dame together for a week of celebration and fruitful encounters.”

Tickets to see the All-American Rejects range from $25 for students to $109.

For more information on the concert, IDEA Week and other scheduled events, visit ideaweek.com.

