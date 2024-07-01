Notre Dame philanthropy student secures ‘life-changing’ $50,000 grant for Corvilla

Rising senior Bobby Spence secured $50,000 for Corvilla at the Philanthropy Lab's annual Ambassadors Conference in June.

University of Notre Dame rising senior Bobby Spence secured $50,000 in funding for Corvilla, a nonprofit that provides life-enhancing services to people with disabilities, at the Philanthropy Lab’s 2024 Ambassadors Conference in Fort Worth, Texas, in June.

As a Philanthropy Lab partner school, Notre Dame sends two students to the Ambassadors Conference each year.

Spence, a political science major from McLean, Virginia, attended alongside Madelyn Alford, an American studies (pre-law) major and rising junior from Edwardsburg, Michigan.

He is the first Notre Dame student to secure funding at the conference.

“I was fortunate to be able to pitch such an incredible nonprofit like Corvilla, and I can’t wait to watch them put the grant dollars to good use,” Spence said. “Corvilla cares for some of the most vulnerable and deserving people in the South Bend community and is staffed by a selfless, talented and humble team. I am grateful to Professor (Jonathan) Hannah for his guidance in class this past fall and to the Philanthropy Lab for making such a generous grant possible.”

Spence was part of a group of students that awarded $59,000 to local nonprofits — including $10,000 to Corvilla — in December as part of Philanthropy and the Common Good. The three-credit course, led by Jonathan Hannah, assistant director for operations at the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture, offers students the opportunity to engage with local nonprofits while learning about the history and role of philanthropy in the U.S.

The class, with support from the Philanthropy Lab and others, has awarded nearly $350,000 to local nonprofits since 2019.

“The Philanthropy Lab is inspiring the next generation of nonprofit leaders and philanthropists,” Hannah said. “Their annual student Ambassadors Conference is such a formative event for the students most dedicated to philanthropy, and the Notre Dame students who attend always learn so much and return even more inspired to make a difference.”

Founded in 1959 by a group of parents and with support from the Brothers of Holy Cross, Corvilla empowers people with disabilities to live with independence, create community, find employment and make and sell art and furniture while learning vocational skills.

Combined with the original $10,000, the $50,000 award represents a significant portion of the organization’s annual revenue from grants and contributions.

“We are very thankful for the investment and efforts of Bobby Spence and the University of Notre Dame along with the generosity of the Ambassadors Conference,” said Don Wierenga, Corvilla’s CEO. “These funds will go a long way to empower the people with disabilities in Michiana we serve through affordable, accessible housing at Corvilla. Public funding in this sector falls short, so grants like this are vital and life-changing for those with the greatest needs in our community.”

Philanthropy and the Common Good is offered through the Department of Political Science and the Hesburgh Program in Public Service and Constitutional Studies Minor, with support from the Office of Public Affairs; the Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government; the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture; the Sheedy Family Program in Economy, Enterprise and Society; and generous alumni and friends.

For more information, visit sites.nd.edu/philanthropy-and-the-common-good.

Contact: Erin Blasko, associate director of media relations, 574-631-4127, eblasko@nd.edu