Terra Foundation for American Art awards grant to Raclin Murphy Museum of Art in support of Indigenous works

Opening in late November, the new Raclin Murphy Museum of Art at the University of Notre Dame has received a grant from the Terra Foundation for American Art to support Indigenous Art of the Americas.

The new museum will include a suite of galleries dedicated to Indigenous Art of the Americas. The galleries open with the North American Art gallery and transition into Mesoamerican Art, followed by the Central and South American Art galleries. The grant will help fund numerous aspects of the gallery including the conservation of some of the artworks, video interviews with the featured artists and a large symposium.

In addition to iconic, historical work, the North American Art gallery celebrates contemporary Indigenous artists working in various media. Titled “Modern and Intersectional,” the gallery places contemporary artists into conversation with historic examples from the collection to demonstrate how Indigenous artists are drawing on and honoring customary practices and techniques in new and innovative ways.

“At this dynamic moment of transition from the former Snite Museum of Art to the Raclin Murphy Museum of Art, this generous gift from the Terra Foundation for American Art is welcomed with great enthusiasm and gratitude,” said Joseph Antenucci Becherer, director of the museum. “The opportunity to embrace contemporary visions and voices is both inspiring and transformative.”

The Terra Foundation for American Art, established in 1978 with offices in Chicago and Paris, supports organizations and individuals locally and globally with the aim of fostering intercultural dialogue and encouraging transformative practices that expand narratives of American art, through the foundation’s grant program, collection and initiatives.

With origins dating to 1875, the Raclin Murphy Museum of Art (formerly the Snite Museum of Art) is one of the oldest and most highly regarded university art museums in America. Founded on the principle that art is essential to understanding individual, shared and diverse human experiences and beliefs, the museum encourages close looking and critical thinking. Experiences with significant, original works of art are intended to stimulate inquiry, dialogue and wonder for audiences across the academy, the community and around the world — all in support of the University of Notre Dame’s Catholic mission. The renowned permanent collection contains more than 30,000 works that represent many cultures and periods of world art history. For more information on the new building, visit raclinmurphymuseum.nd.edu.