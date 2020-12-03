Statement on the conferral of the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Lou Holtz

Lou Holtz

Statement from Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., president of the University of Notre Dame, on the conferral of the Presidential Medal of Freedom on former Notre Dame head football coach Lou Holtz:

“A great college coach and engaging sports commentator, Lou Holtz was honored in 2011 with an honorary degree from Notre Dame for his leadership of students and generosity of spirit on and off the gridiron. On behalf of the University, I extend congratulations to Lou on the occasion of his having been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”