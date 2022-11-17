Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Trumpets at the Dome. (photo by Ian Baker/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Boston College at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 19) at Notre Dame Stadium. Visitors to campus for the game can enjoy a variety of events and traditions, from lectures and tours to musical performances. For more information, visit experiencesandevents.nd.edu/gameday.

Friday, Nov. 18

Kevin Beasley, “Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” through Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Snite Museum of Art.

Confession, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Meet Your Favorite Notre Dame Authors, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

Ahead of the Game with Arts and Letters, “The Economics of Baby Booms and Busts,” featuring Kasey Buckles, professor of economics at Notre Dame, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.

The Keough-Naughton Institute Inaugural Policy Lecture, “Ireland at a Crossroads: Introducing ARINS — Analysing and Researching Ireland North and South,” featuring Patrick Griffin, the Thomas Moore and Judith Livingston Director of the Keough-Naughton Institute for Irish Studies, 3:30 to 5 p.m., 1030 Jenkins Nanovic Halls.

Thunder from the Sky, organ music, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Thomas H. Quinn Lecture, “Plato’s Lemonade Stand: Stirring Change Into Something Great,” featuring Tom V. Morris, author and former professor of philosophy at Notre Dame, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Jordan Auditorium, Mendoza College of Business.

Midday drummers circle, 4 to 4:10 p.m., Main Quad.

Trumpets at the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., Main Quad.

Band March-Out to Rehearsal, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., Main Quad.

Band open rehearsal, 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., Ricci Family Fields.

Confession, 4:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Glee Club Open Rehearsal, 5 to 5:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.

Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

“There There” film screening, 6:30 to 8:10 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to 11:10 p.m., Browning Cinema, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Notre Dame Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert, 8 to 9:30 p.m., DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Midnight drummers circle, 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Quad.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Museum of Biodiversity tours, 9 to 11 a.m., 102 Jordan Hall of Science.

Meet Your Favorite Notre Dame Authors, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

Confession, 10 to 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 10:15 a.m., DeBartolo Hall (registration required).

Notre Dame Bagpipe Band, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Main Quad.

Saturdays with the Saints, “Saint Bernard: Doctor Marialis of the Middle Ages,” featuring Sister Ann Astell, professor of theology at Notre Dame, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Lower Level, Geddes Hall.

Science Exploration Series, “The Sneeze That Launched Psychoanalysis in America,” featuring Amy Nutt, Pulitzer Prize winner and bestselling author, 11 a.m. to noon, 101 Jordan Hall of Science.

Gameday Rosary, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

Notre Dame Glee Club in Revue, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Hesburgh Library Reflecting Pool.

“Why Medicine? A Reflection on the Call to Serve,” featuring author and Notre Dame alumnus Michael J. Collins, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 105 Jordan Hall of Science.

Kevin Beasley, “Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” through Dec. 17, noon to 5 p.m., Snite Museum of Art.

Victory March (formerly Player Walk), noon to 12:30 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart to Notre Dame Stadium.

Trumpets at the Dome, 12:30 to 12:40 p.m., Main Quad.

Band Concert on the Steps, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Bond Quad.

Band March-Out, 1:45 to 2 p.m., Main Quad.

Mass, 30 minutes after the game, Basilica of the Sacred Heart and DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Sunday, Nov. 20