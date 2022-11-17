Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Boston College

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Boston College at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 19) at Notre Dame Stadium. Visitors to campus for the game can enjoy a variety of events and traditions, from lectures and tours to musical performances. For more information, visit experiencesandevents.nd.edu/gameday.
Friday, Nov. 18
- Kevin Beasley, “Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” through Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Snite Museum of Art.
- Confession, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Meet Your Favorite Notre Dame Authors, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.
- Ahead of the Game with Arts and Letters, “The Economics of Baby Booms and Busts,” featuring Kasey Buckles, professor of economics at Notre Dame, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.
- The Keough-Naughton Institute Inaugural Policy Lecture, “Ireland at a Crossroads: Introducing ARINS — Analysing and Researching Ireland North and South,” featuring Patrick Griffin, the Thomas Moore and Judith Livingston Director of the Keough-Naughton Institute for Irish Studies, 3:30 to 5 p.m., 1030 Jenkins Nanovic Halls.
- Thunder from the Sky, organ music, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Thomas H. Quinn Lecture, “Plato’s Lemonade Stand: Stirring Change Into Something Great,” featuring Tom V. Morris, author and former professor of philosophy at Notre Dame, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Jordan Auditorium, Mendoza College of Business.
- Midday drummers circle, 4 to 4:10 p.m., Main Quad.
- Trumpets at the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., Main Quad.
- Band March-Out to Rehearsal, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., Main Quad.
- Band open rehearsal, 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., Ricci Family Fields.
- Confession, 4:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Glee Club Open Rehearsal, 5 to 5:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.
- Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- “There There” film screening, 6:30 to 8:10 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to 11:10 p.m., Browning Cinema, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
- Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.
- Notre Dame Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert, 8 to 9:30 p.m., DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
- Midnight drummers circle, 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Quad.
Saturday, Nov. 19
- Museum of Biodiversity tours, 9 to 11 a.m., 102 Jordan Hall of Science.
- Meet Your Favorite Notre Dame Authors, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.
- Confession, 10 to 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.
- Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 10:15 a.m., DeBartolo Hall (registration required).
- Notre Dame Bagpipe Band, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Main Quad.
- Saturdays with the Saints, “Saint Bernard: Doctor Marialis of the Middle Ages,” featuring Sister Ann Astell, professor of theology at Notre Dame, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Lower Level, Geddes Hall.
- Science Exploration Series, “The Sneeze That Launched Psychoanalysis in America,” featuring Amy Nutt, Pulitzer Prize winner and bestselling author, 11 a.m. to noon, 101 Jordan Hall of Science.
- Gameday Rosary, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.
- Notre Dame Glee Club in Revue, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Hesburgh Library Reflecting Pool.
- “Why Medicine? A Reflection on the Call to Serve,” featuring author and Notre Dame alumnus Michael J. Collins, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 105 Jordan Hall of Science.
- Kevin Beasley, “Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” through Dec. 17, noon to 5 p.m., Snite Museum of Art.
- Victory March (formerly Player Walk), noon to 12:30 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart to Notre Dame Stadium.
- Trumpets at the Dome, 12:30 to 12:40 p.m., Main Quad.
- Band Concert on the Steps, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Bond Quad.
- Band March-Out, 1:45 to 2 p.m., Main Quad.
- Mass, 30 minutes after the game, Basilica of the Sacred Heart and DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
Sunday, Nov. 20
- Mass, 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon, Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- “Cats,” film screening, 1 to 3 p.m., Browning Cinema, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
- Notre Dame Fall Band Concert, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Leighton Concert Hall.
- “There There” film screening, 4 to 5:40 p.m., Browning Cinema, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
- Choral Conducting Recital, featuring Dallin Baldwin, doctor of musical arts candidate at Notre Dame, 8 to 9:30 p.m., DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.