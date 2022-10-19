Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. UNLV

The University of Notre Dame football team will host the University of Nevada Las Vegas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22) at Notre Dame Stadium. Visitors to campus for the game can enjoy a variety of events and traditions, from lectures and tours to musical performances. For more information, visit experiencesandevents.nd.edu/gameday.

Friday, Oct. 21

Midnight drummers circle, 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Quad.

Midnight drummers circle, 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Quad.

Midnight drummers circle, 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Quad.

Midnight drummers circle, 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Quad.

Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Confession, 4:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Confession, 4:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Confession, 4:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Confession, 4:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Band march-out to rehearsal, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., Main Quad.

Band march-out to rehearsal, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., Main Quad.

Band march-out to rehearsal, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., Main Quad.

Band march-out to rehearsal, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., Main Quad.

Trumpets at the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., Main Quad.

Trumpets at the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., Main Quad.

Trumpets at the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., Main Quad.

Trumpets at the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., Main Quad.

, “What Happens to People When Work Disappears?” featuring Farah Stockman, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of “American Made,” 4 to 6 p.m., Stinson-Remick Hall Atrium.

Thunder from the Sky, organ music, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Thunder from the Sky, organ music, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Thunder from the Sky, organ music, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Thunder from the Sky, organ music, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

2:30 to 3:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.

, “Whose Paradise? Undocumented Migration in Hispanophone Caribbean Literature and Art,” featuring Marisel Moreno, the Rev. John A. O’Brien Associate Professor of Spanish at Notre Dame

Ahead of the Game with Arts and Letters

Ahead of the Game with Arts and Letters

Ahead of the Game with Arts and Letters

Meet Your Favorite Notre Dame Authors, 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

Meet Your Favorite Notre Dame Authors, 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

Meet Your Favorite Notre Dame Authors, 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

Meet Your Favorite Notre Dame Authors, 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Confession, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Confession, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Confession, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Confession, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

, featuring tailgate food, interviews with special guests, performances from student groups, giveaways and more, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.

Football Fridays at the Eck

Football Fridays at the Eck

Football Fridays at the Eck

through Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Snite Museum of Art.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Confession, 10 to 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

Museum of Biodiversity tours, 9 to 11 a.m., 102 Jordan Hall of Science.

Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 10:15 a.m., DeBartolo Hall (registration required).

Notre Dame Bagpipe Band, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Main Quad.

Saturdays with the Saints , “Blessed Basil Moreau,” featuring Rev. Kevin Grove, C.S.C., assistant professor of theology at Notre Dame, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Lower Level, Geddes Hall.

Science Exploration Series, “A Fine Glass of Science: The Chemistry of Winemaking,” featuring Holly Goodson, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Notre Dame, 11 a.m. to noon, 101 Jordan Hall of Science.

Gameday Rosary, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

“Illuminated Manuscripts and the Saint John’s Bible,” featuring illuminations from the Saint John’s Bible and hands-on activities, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., West Lawn of McCourtney Hall.

Clinical Alumni Network Fall Lecture Series, “Disseminated Breast Cancer Cells ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ to Survive in the Metastatic Microenvironment,” featuring Erin Howe, research assistant professor of biological sciences at the Notre Dame Harper Cancer Research Institute, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 105 Jordan Hall of Science.

Notre Dame Glee Club in Revue, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Hesburgh Library Reflecting Pool.

Victory March (formerly Player Walk), noon to 12:30 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart to Notre Dame Stadium.

Trumpets at the Dome, 12:30 to 12:40 p.m., Main Quad.

Band Concert on the Steps, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Bond Hall.

Band March-Out, 1:45 to 2 p.m., Main Quad.