Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Marshall

The Notre Dame Marching Band enters Notre Dame Stadium on a football game day, 2021. (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Marshall University at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 10) at Notre Dame Stadium. Visitors to campus for the game can enjoy a variety of events and traditions, from lectures and tours to musical performances. For more information, visit experiencesandevents.nd.edu/gameday.

Friday, Sept. 9

Saturday, Sept. 10

Confession, 10 to 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

Museum of Biodiversity tours, 10 a.m. to noon, 102 Jordan Hall of Science.

Let’s Have a Moment of Science , 10 a.m. to noon, Jordan Hall of Science Galleria.

Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 10:15 a.m., DeBartolo Hall (registration required).

Notre Dame Bagpipe Band, 10:30 a.m., Main Building.

Saturdays with the Saints , St. Alphonsus of Liguori, featuring Ulrich Lehner, the Warren Foundation Professor of Theology at Notre Dame, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Lower Level, Geddes Hall.

Diversity Tailgate, featuring food, drinks and family-friendly atmosphere, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.

Legends Tailgate of Champions, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Legends of Notre Dame.

Gameday Rosary, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.

Celtic music and dance, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., McCourtney Green.

Notre Dame Glee Club in Revue, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Hesburgh Library Reflecting Pool.

Kevin Beasley, “Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” through Dec. 17, noon to 5 p.m., Snite Museum of Art.

Notre Dame Bagpipe Band, 12:15 p.m., Library Quad.

Victory March (formerly Player Walk), noon to 12:30 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart to Notre Dame Stadium.

Trumpets at the Dome, 12:30 to 12:40 p.m., Main Quad.

Band Concert on the Steps, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Bond Hall.

Band March Out, 1:45 to 2 p.m., Main Quad.

Mass, 30 minutes after the game, Basilica of the Sacred Heart and DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Sunday, Sept. 11