Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Marshall

The University of Notre Dame football team will host Marshall University at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 10) at Notre Dame Stadium. Visitors to campus for the game can enjoy a variety of events and traditions, from lectures and tours to musical performances. For more information, visit experiencesandevents.nd.edu/gameday.
Friday, Sept. 9
- Kevin Beasley, “Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” through Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Snite Museum of Art.
- Football Fridays at the Eck, featuring tailgate food, interviews with special guests, performances from student groups, giveaways and more, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.
- Confession, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Innovation Rally, featuring networking and an interactive showcase of emerging and cutting-edge Notre Dame startups and technologies, noon to 1:30 p.m., Innovation Park.
- Meet Your Favorite Notre Dame Authors, 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m., Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.
- Ahead of the Game with Arts and Letters, “Citizen Science Meets Science Fiction: Encouraging Gamers to Engage with Research,” featuring Ranjodh Singh Dhaliwal, the Ruth and Paul Idzik Assistant Professor in Digital Scholarship and English at Notre Dame, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.
- Midday drummers circle, 4 to 4:10 p.m., Main Quad.
- MVP Fridays, “How Do We Get Past Polarization,” featuring Ralph McCloud, director of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development, 4 to 6 p.m., Stinson-Remick Hall Atrium.
- Trumpets at the Dome, 4:10 to 4:20 p.m., Main Quad.
- Band march out to rehearsal, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., Main Quad.
- Hibernian Lecture, “Faith and Fatherland: Belief and the Irish Catholic Experience,” featuring Enda Delaney of the University of Edinburgh, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Jenkins-Nanovic Halls.
- Confession, 4:45 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Band open rehearsal, 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., Ricci Family Fields.
- Glee Club open rehearsal, 5 to 5:30 p.m., LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music.
- Mass, 5:15 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Friday Night Bash, featuring food trucks, drinks and live music, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Notre Dame Stadium Concourse.
- Daily Rosary, 6:45 p.m., Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.
- Midnight drummers circle, 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Quad.
Saturday, Sept. 10
- Confession, 10 to 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.
- Museum of Biodiversity tours, 10 a.m. to noon, 102 Jordan Hall of Science.
- Let’s Have a Moment of Science, 10 a.m. to noon, Jordan Hall of Science Galleria.
- Undergraduate Admissions Information Session, 10:15 a.m., DeBartolo Hall (registration required).
- Notre Dame Bagpipe Band, 10:30 a.m., Main Building.
- Saturdays with the Saints, St. Alphonsus of Liguori, featuring Ulrich Lehner, the Warren Foundation Professor of Theology at Notre Dame, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Lower Level, Geddes Hall.
- Diversity Tailgate, featuring food, drinks and family-friendly atmosphere, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eck Visitors Center.
- Legends Tailgate of Champions, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Legends of Notre Dame.
- Gameday Rosary, 11 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Mass, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart Crypt.
- Celtic music and dance, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., McCourtney Green.
- Notre Dame Glee Club in Revue, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Hesburgh Library Reflecting Pool.
- Kevin Beasley, “Chair of the Ministers of Defense,” through Dec. 17, noon to 5 p.m., Snite Museum of Art.
- Notre Dame Bagpipe Band, 12:15 p.m., Library Quad.
- Victory March (formerly Player Walk), noon to 12:30 p.m., Basilica of the Sacred Heart to Notre Dame Stadium.
- Trumpets at the Dome, 12:30 to 12:40 p.m., Main Quad.
- Band Concert on the Steps, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Bond Hall.
- Band March Out, 1:45 to 2 p.m., Main Quad.
- Mass, 30 minutes after the game, Basilica of the Sacred Heart and DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
Sunday, Sept. 11
- Mass, 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon, Basilica of the Sacred Heart.