Statement on surge in COVID-19 cases

“Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, the University of Notre Dame is returning to a 10-person limit for any student gatherings, effective immediately.

“These are immensely challenging times for all of us, but, with just 37 days remaining in the semester, the University is asking all faculty, staff and students to double down on adherence to the protocols that we have all come to know — and that we know work: wearing masks, keeping physically distant, washing hands, completing your daily health check and taking other practical steps to limit spread of the virus.

“By observing these fundamentals, we can finish the semester in person and on campus instead of returning to distance learning.”

— Paul J. Browne, vice president for public affairs and communications