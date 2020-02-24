Notre Dame revokes awards given to Jean Vanier

  1. Home
The University of Notre Dame, on Sunday, Feb. 23, revoked the Notre Dame Award that was conferred upon Jean Vanier in 1994 after the L'Arche organization he established found credible allegations that Vanier sexually exploited six women.

The L'Arche report was thorough, rigorous and fair, prompting University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., to revoke the award.

Similarly, the 2014 Ford Family Notre Dame Award for International Development and Solidarity given to Vanier by the University’s Kellogg Institute was revoked today by the institute.  

