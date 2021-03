University Seal

“Pope Francis has repeatedly demonstrated throughout his papacy a deep love for the marginalized as well as a steadfast commitment to religious liberty and reconciliation. By making the first-ever papal visit to Iraq, he is bringing hope to the Christian faithful there who have faced persecution, while at the same time engaging in interreligious dialogue on the Plain of Ur, the birthplace of Abraham, the patriarch of Muslims, Christians and Jews. My prayers are with him.”