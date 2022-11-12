Statement from Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., on Marie Lynn Miranda being named chancellor at University of Illinois Chicago

“Marie Lynn was appointed provost of Notre Dame on March 17, 2020, just as the University was sending students home and initiating online learning. It was a tremendously difficult time to step into a new position. Through the transition and after assuming the provostship full time, Marie Lynn never wavered and played a critical role in helping the University cope with the many challenges of the pandemic. We are deeply grateful for her leadership.
“That experience, along with her many accomplishments as a faculty member, researcher and administrator, will serve her and UIC well. I extend my sincere congratulations and will keep her in my prayers as she takes on this new opportunity.”
Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C.
President
University of Notre Dame