Statement from Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., on the passing of Regis Philbin

Regis Philbin on the University of Notre Dame campus in 2004

“Regis regaled millions on air through the years, oftentimes sharing a passionate love for his alma mater with viewers.  He will be remembered at Notre Dame for his unfailing support for the University and its mission, including the Philbin Studio Theater in our performing arts center. He likewise was generous with his time and talent in support of South Bend’s Center for the Homeless and other worthy causes. Our prayers are with his wife, Joy, and their daughters and Notre Dame alumnae Joanna and J.J.”

