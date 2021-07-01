Statement from Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., on the NCAA’s NIL policy

  1. Home
“As I said in an interview with the New York Times six years ago, I support the relaxing of NCAA prohibitions against student-athletes profiting from use of their own names, images and likenesses for one simple reason — other students are allowed to do so. I welcome the decision Wednesday to create an interim NIL policy, and we at Notre Dame will strive to implement it in a fair and organized manner.

“As we enter a period of change and reform in college athletics, I urge all involved to remain focused on the educational purpose of our institutions, and to ensure that any changes enhance the educational experiences and outcomes of our student-athletes.”

