Statement from Notre Dame on Supreme Court’s decision on race-conscious admissions policies

The following is a statement from Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., president of the University of Notre Dame, regarding the Supreme Court’s decision today on race-conscious admissions policies in higher education:

“At Notre Dame, our Catholic mission compels us to build a class reflecting the diversity of experiences and gifts of the human family. We undertake a comprehensive assessment of applicants, admit talented students with interests and aspirations consonant with our mission, and provide opportunities for a wide range of young people. These commitments are as meaningful today at Notre Dame as they were yesterday. We will study the Supreme Court’s decision and consider any implications for our admissions process as we strive to fulfill our distinctive mission.”