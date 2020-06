Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, C.S.C., with Martin Luther King Jr., ca. 1964

"George Floyd’s tragic death cries out for justice and a recommitment to fight racism. Recalling the image of Father Hesburgh and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. locked hand-in-hand in 1964, we pray, on this Feast of Pentecost: Come, Holy Spirit, inspire us to work for justice, solidarity and a healing of divisions."