Shibata, Murphy and Kocovski named assistant vice presidents

Keri Kei Shibata

Three University of Notre Dame senior leaders have been promoted to assistant vice presidents.

Keri Kei Shibata, Notre Dame’s chief of police and a member of the police department for 18 years, has been promoted to assistant vice president for campus safety and chief of police. In her new role, Shibata will assume oversight of numerous strategic initiatives within Campus Safety. She will also continue to oversee the University’s Emergency Management Program, lead all security and law enforcement operations associated with home football games and major events, and serve as a trusted partner and resource to ensure a safe campus for all of our students, faculty, staff and visitors.

Shibata previously served as deputy chief for safety services and was responsible for the University’s 911 dispatch center, crime prevention and outreach, security and guest services, Clery Act reporting, training for police personnel and campus safety officers, and security support of all residence halls on campus. She earned her EMBA from Notre Dame in 2016, the same year she assumed the role of chief of the Notre Dame Police Department, and her bachelor’s degree from Bethel College (now Bethel University).

“Keri Kei is a gifted servant leader who cares deeply about the University and the safety of all of our students, faculty, staff and guests,” said Mike Seamon, vice president for campus safety and University operations. “Notre Dame is a better, and safer, place because of her tireless commitment and dedication.”

In the Office of Human Resources, Denise Murphy has been appointed assistant vice president for total rewards and Mark Kocovski has been appointed assistant vice president for people strategy and partnerships.

Denise Murphy

For 25 years, Murphy has been a dedicated leader in a variety of human resources roles, most recently serving as senior director of compensation and benefits. In this role, she led the teams responsible for setting and implementing Notre Dame’s overall compensation strategy, benefit offerings and overall well-being programs. Murphy was instrumental in bringing to life the Notre Dame Wellness Center in 2011 and overseeing its expansion this year. She is a key member of the AON Pathfinder Steering Committee, a networking group dedicated to helping universities establish HR strategies for the future of work. As assistant vice president for total rewards, she will elevate Notre Dame’s ability to recognize and reward employees as well as attract top talent to the University, while continuing to lead the compensation, benefits and well-being teams. Murphy holds a bachelor’s degree from Bryant University.

“Denise is a talented and knowledgeable leader in the field of human resources, particularly in total rewards,” said Heather Christophersen, vice president for human resources. “She is passionate about the health and well-being of our employees and works tirelessly to bring programs and offerings to campus to enhance the Notre Dame employee experience.”

Kocovski has served for 20 years in various strategic and leadership roles in human resources at Notre Dame. Most recently, he served as senior director of people services and HR consulting, with oversight of the askHR team, HR technology and data as well as the HR Consulting team. As assistant vice president for people strategy and partnerships, Kocovski will expand collaboration and HR strategic support with partners across campus and continue to lead the HR consulting team. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Notre Dame, a master’s degree from the University of Portland and a law degree from DePaul University.

Christophersen said, “Mark is a widely trusted and respected partner across campus. Working with University leaders, he has been instrumental in establishing the strong people strategies and culture employed across campus today. In this expanded role, he will combine significant expertise with deep care and concern for our employees to strengthen and enhance the positive employment experience at Notre Dame.”