‘Rudy’ returns to Notre Dame Stadium for free Flick on the Field

Catch a free Flick on the Field on Friday, Aug. 26, when the movie “Rudy” is shown at Notre Dame Stadium. The 1993 film, starring Sean Astin, tells the story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who follows his dream to play football at the University of Notre Dame despite significant obstacles.

Admission to Flick on the Field is free and open to the public. Parking is also free. Please park south of the stadium. Faculty, staff and visitors should enter the stadium through Gate D, on the southwest side of the stadium, starting at 8:30 p.m. The two-hour movie begins at 9 p.m. The movie will be captioned.

Faculty, staff and visitors will be seated in the stadium bowl in sections 26-34. Seating will be general admission. Students from Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s College and Holy Cross College, with wrist bands for the event, will be allowed to sit on the football field to watch the movie.

The University and Visit South Bend Mishawaka are co-sponsors of this event.

No outside food or drink may be brought into the stadium.

Fans can also make cashless purchases at concession stands in the concourses. Expect to find movie-type offerings such as popcorn, candy, water and fountain drinks available for purchase.

University staff will search the bags of anyone entering the stadium. Here’s information on the University’s visitor mask policy.

If there is inclement weather, updated information about the event can be found at Experience Notre Dame or Visit South Bend or on Twitter at @Experience_ND and @Visitsouthbend.