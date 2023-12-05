Notre Dame acquires former Tribune property in downtown South Bend

The former South Bend Tribune building in downtown South Bend.

The University of Notre Dame has acquired the historic portion of the former South Bend Tribune property from Schurz Communications. Acquisition of the property represents an early milestone for the University’s newly adopted strategic framework, which calls for meaningful investments in science and engineering and further collaborations to advance economic well-being in the South Bend-Elkhart region. At the same time, it dovetails with efforts on the part of the city of South Bend to leverage record-setting private investment downtown in a way that builds momentum for the future.

The city recently committed to a formal planning process for the central business district in collaboration with Urban Design Associates. A series of public meetings will inaugurate the process in January.

“Never before has the University been more engaged with key stakeholders throughout the region,” said Shannon Cullinan, Notre Dame’s executive vice president. “With the strength of partnerships at the local and state level, the growth of leading local industries and a shared regional vision, there is tremendous momentum in the community. We hope that a collaborative project in downtown South Bend will create a destination and a catalyst to propel the region’s momentum further, especially via this notable venue.”

"The University of Notre Dame's commitment to the greater South Bend region is as strong as ever, and we're thrilled to advance our shared vision of a thriving community with more opportunities for all,” South Bend Mayor James Mueller said. “This historic investment in the heart of our downtown will accelerate our growth and help us win in the innovation and knowledge-based economy of the future."

Located at the northeast corner of Colfax Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, the Tribune property has been empty since 2019, when the newspaper moved out. The oldest portion of the property dates to the 1920s.

“We are delighted that the University of Notre Dame will renew and redevelop the South Bend Tribune’s historic home for the benefit of the broader community,” said Todd Schurz, former president and CEO of Schurz Communications, which owned the Tribune until 2019.

As the project moves forward, the University will work closely with campus and community stakeholders to activate the building and develop a comprehensive plan for the surrounding area.