Ronald Metoyer named vice president and associate provost for teaching and learning

Ronald Metoyer, a professor of computer science and engineering and associate dean for diversity and faculty development in the University of Notre Dame’s College of Engineering, has been appointed vice president and associate provost for teaching and learning, effective July 1.

In this role, Metoyer will oversee Notre Dame Learning, which includes the Office of Digital Learning, the Kaneb Center for Teaching Excellence and the Office of Learning Analytics. He will lead the University’s approach to innovative pedagogical and learning strategies, including online/digital learning, inter-institutional collaboration and experimental models for the future of education. Metoyer will chair the New Instructional Initiatives Committee and work closely with Rev. Dan Groody, C.S.C., vice president and associate provost for undergraduate education, on policies to support effective teaching and learning. He will also serve as a member of the President’s Leadership Council, the Provost’s Cabinet and the Core Curriculum Committee.

Metoyer is replacing Elliott Visconsi, who is leaving Notre Dame this month to become provost and dean of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“Teaching and learning is at the heart of everything we do at Notre Dame, and Ron is an ideal choice for this important role,” said John T. McGreevy, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost. “Human-centered strategies are central to his scholarly work, so he is exceptionally well-positioned to help our faculty use technology and new pedagogical techniques to enhance teaching and learning across the University. Ron is also an outstanding teacher in his own right, experienced in working with undergraduates, graduate students and postdoctoral fellows. I look forward to working with him.”

Metoyer will remain an active researcher following his appointment, dividing his time between the Office of the Provost and his research laboratory, which specializes in human-computer interaction with an emphasis on information visualization. His research focuses on the design and use of visual representations in real-world applications where people must carry out complex tasks or make difficult decisions. His current projects include a cross-disciplinary research initiative funded by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture that aims to develop data-driven supports for food access in neighborhoods with limited options for fresh, healthy food.

Metoyer received his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles and his doctorate in computer science from Georgia Institute of Technology. He is the recipient of a 2002 NSF CAREER Award for his work in exploring usability issues around the generation of animated character content for training scenarios. He has published a book, “Diversity in Visualization,” and more than 75 papers in top conferences and journals in human-computer interaction and computer graphics. Metoyer is also a leader in the National Science Foundation’s Broadening Participation in Computing community.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity,” Metoyer said. “I’m looking forward to working with the ND Learning team to support student learning and faculty teaching to ensure that all students in our programs have an ‘unsurpassed’ educational experience.”