Robinson Center to host 22nd anniversary celebration Friday

Robinson Community Learning Center

The Robinson Community Learning Center (RCLC) will celebrate its 22nd anniversary with a party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday (Feb. 17) at 1004 N. Eddy St., South Bend.

The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. with music and refreshments to follow at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Established in 2001, the RCLC is an off-campus educational initiative of the University of Notre Dame, providing educational and other programming, including tutoring, youth Shakespeare and early childhood education, to area youth and adults.

For more information, visit rclc.nd.edu.