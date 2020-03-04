Renowned Nigerian author to speak at Notre Dame

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

New York Times bestselling author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will speak at the University of Notre Dame on Thursday, March 19 at Leighton Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Presented by the Sr. Kathleen Cannon, O.P. Distinguished Lecture Series, the event is free, but ticketed.

“We are grateful to bring such a renowned, accomplished author to speak to the Notre Dame community,” said Rev. Paulinus I. Odozor, C.S.Sp., associate professor of theology. “Ms. Adichie uses her work and platform to advocate for the best in humanity, and we look forward to learning from her experience when she lectures on campus.”

Adichie is a MacArthur “Genius Grant” winner and is known for books such as Half of a Yellow Sun, Purple Hibiscus and We Should All Be Feminists, which was translated into 32 languages and based on her 2012 TED Talk. Adichie’s novels have garnered acclaims such as the National Book Critics Circle Award, the Orange Prize and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award.

This lecture is sponsored by the Center for University Advising, the College of Arts and Letters, the Department of Africana Studies, the Department of English, the Division of Student Affairs and their Multicultural Student Programs and Services, Hesburgh Libraries, the Inspired Leadership Initiative, the Institute for Scholarship in the Liberal Arts, the Moreau First Year Experience, Notre Dame International, Notre Dame Learning, Notre Dame Press, Notre Dame Research and the President’s Office.

For tickets, please visit performingarts.nd.edu.

Originally published by Brandi Wampler at research.conductor.nd.edu on .