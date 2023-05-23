Record number of Notre Dame students awarded Gilman Scholarships to study abroad

A record 53 University of Notre Dame students were awarded Gilman Scholarships during the 2022-23 academic year, encompassing the fall, spring and upcoming summer terms. The previous record of 44 was set during the 2021-22 academic year.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship enables students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad, providing them with skills critical to U.S. national security and economic prosperity.

The award covers tuition, room and board, books, local transportation, insurance, airfare and passport and visa fees up to $5,000. Students who study a critical-need language, such as Arabic or Russian, can apply for a supplemental award of up to $3,000.

In applying for the award, the Notre Dame students worked closely with Mathilda Nassar and Elise Rudt-Moorthy, national fellowships program manager and national fellowships senior program manager, respectively, with the Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement at Notre Dame.

“Mathilda and I had a fantastic time working with students this year and we hope that everyone had/has a formative experience abroad,” Rudt-Moorthy said. “We would like to thank our partners in Notre Dame International and the Office of Financial Aid as they have offered continuous support to our office and students throughout the Gilman application process.”

For more on this and other scholarship opportunities, visit cuse.nd.edu.