Record four Notre Dame students named 2024 Goldwater Scholars

A record four University of Notre Dame students, all part of the College of Science, have been named 2024 Goldwater Scholars in recognition of their exceptional promise as future leaders in the natural sciences, engineering and mathematics.

The students, all juniors, are:

Reinhard Bartsch

Bartsch is an honors chemistry major from Del Mar, California. He is the recipient of both the Vincent P. Slatt Fellowship for Undergraduate Research in Energy Systems and Processes and the Norbert L. Wiech Award for excellence in academics and undergraduate research. As an undergraduate, Bartsch has worked alongside both Vlad Iluc, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry, and Brandon Ashfeld, professor of chemistry and biochemistry, to understand and advance sustainable catalysis. He intends to pursue a doctorate in organic chemistry and, from there, research and develop novel synthetic methods of organic synthesis to facilitate more sustainable and capable pharmaceutical production.

Zachary Joseph

Joseph is an honors mathematics major from Menasha, Wisconsin, who transferred to Notre Dame from Washington University in St. Louis. As an emergency medical technician, he observed firsthand the pervasive nature of kidney disease, inspiring him to pursue a career in nephrology. To that end, he has participated in research programs at Harvard, Washington University and Indiana University South Bend. He also works with GlobeMed to raise funds to combat tuberculosis in Laos. Joseph plans to attend medical school. He then plans to work as a physician-scientist with a focus on the pathophysiology of kidney disease.

Julian Kaufmann

Kaufmann is an honors mathematics and aerospace engineering major from West Lafayette, Indiana. He is a Glynn Family Honors scholar and winner of the Aumann Prize for mathematics. He is a cellist in the Notre Dame Symphony Orchestra and the mathematics editor for Scientia, the College of Science’s student publication. He has participated in several mathematics reading groups at Notre Dame. He has also participated in summer mathematics programs at Notre Dame and in the National Science Foundation’s Research Experiences for Undergraduates program (NSF-REU) at the University of Maryland. He will participate in the University of Chicago NSF-REU this summer. He has also researched with the Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering in applied mathematics. Kaufmann intends to pursue a doctorate in mathematics and then research and teach as a university professor.

Emma Powers

Powers is a biochemistry major from Bloomington, Minnesota. She is a Sorin Scholar and a President’s Circle mentee. For the past three years, she has worked with Laurie Littlepage, the Campbell Family Associate Professor of Cancer Research at Notre Dame, to analyze breast cancer metastasis. She is currently studying abroad in Galway, Ireland, as a Gilman Scholar. Powers intends to pursue a doctorate in cancer biology and then work as a principal scientist to develop novel oncology treatments and advance current treatments in the clinical trial pathway.

In applying for the award, the students worked closely with the Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement (CUSE), which supports the intellectual development of Notre Dame students via scholarly engagement, research, creative endeavors and the pursuit of fellowships.

Emily Hunt is the assistant director of scholarly development for CUSE.

“I would like to congratulate Emma, Julian, Reinhard and Zachary on being named Goldwater Scholars. Their hard work and dedication to research is impressive, and they all deserve this recognition,” Hunt said. “I would like to acknowledge the important role many Notre Dame faculty and staff members have played in their development. Our students have access to first-rate research and mentorship opportunities, which makes winning these competitive awards possible.”

Santiago Schnell, the William K. Warren Foundation Dean of the College of Science, said, “We in the College of Science are incredibly proud of all of these exceptional students. From the classroom to the bench, each student has shown extraordinary commitment to their field of science, and they all embody the leadership skills to not only succeed in research careers, but to flourish.”

Named for former U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, the Goldwater Scholarship seeks to foster and encourage outstanding sophomores and juniors to pursue research careers in the natural sciences, engineering and mathematics. It is the preeminent undergraduate award of its type in these particular fields.

For more on this and other scholarship opportunities, visit cuse.nd.edu.