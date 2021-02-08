Notre Dame will continue test-optional policy for 2022 and 2023 application years

Main Building. Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame.

The University of Notre Dame will continue with a test-optional policy for the 2022 and 2023 application years. First-year and transfer applicants will not be required to submit standardized test scores as part of their application for undergraduate admission. This is a continuation of the test-optional plan introduced for the 2021 applicant pool in response to the impact of the global pandemic on the accessibility of standardized testing.

Don Bishop, associate vice president of undergraduate enrollment, explained, “Notre Dame has always been committed to a holistic evaluation process. Over the past 10 years, we have been less reliant on a student’s test score in our final assessment. This year, under the leadership of Director of Admissions Christy Pratt, we feel confident that our evaluation process remains strong and we are selecting students who will find success at Notre Dame.”

He added: “Our most competitive applicants are creative intellectuals, passionate people with multiple interests. Above all else, they are involved in the classroom and in their communities. They have a driving ambition for and track record in using their energies to improve the world around them.”

The test-optional policy allows students to choose whether to submit a test score to be included in the evaluation of their application. The goal is to empower students to decide what they consider to be the strongest application to put forward to Notre Dame.

“Continuing our test-optional policy creates a pathway to Notre Dame for all students in the face of the continuing challenges brought on by the pandemic,” Pratt said. “By making our announcement now for both the applicant classes of 2022 and 2023, we allow prospective students and their counselors the ability to anticipate and make informed decisions. We want students to know that we continue to be committed to providing access and equity in our application process during these uncertain times.”

The policy includes first-year and transfer applicants and applies to all decision plans, including restrictive early action and regular decision, and for consideration for all merit scholarships, including membership in Notre Dame Scholar Programs. Students who have already taken the SAT or ACT, or who have plans to take the exams, may report their scores for evaluation if they choose through their application or applicant status portal.

The evaluation process will continue to include the student’s academic performance in high school and a review of the rigor of the curriculum pursued, along with written essays, letters of recommendation and the student’s resume of extracurricular activities.

Notre Dame will continue to adhere to the rules and regulations set forth by the National Collegiate Athletic Association in the recruitment of and application review process for student-athletes.