Notre Dame to participate in memorial to recognize lives lost to COVID-19

Hesburgh Library Word of Life mural, commonly known as Touchdown Jesus (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame will join with other institutions Tuesday evening (Jan. 19) in a national tribute to honor the more than 350,000 Americans who have died due to COVID-19.

A lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. EST at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and individuals and institutions across the country have been asked to participate at the same time in their own way. Notre Dame will: