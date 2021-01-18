Notre Dame to participate in memorial to recognize lives lost to COVID-19

The University of Notre Dame will join with other institutions Tuesday evening (Jan. 19) in a national tribute to honor the more than 350,000 Americans who have died due to COVID-19.
A lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. EST at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and individuals and institutions across the country have been asked to participate at the same time in their own way. Notre Dame will:
- Ring the bells of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
- Light the “Word of Life” mosaic on the south side of Hesburgh Library.
- Illuminate Notre Dame Stadium.