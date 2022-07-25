Notre Dame to implement cashless campus environment

Dome and Basilica at sunrise (Photo by Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame)

In an effort to maintain a healthy and more efficient campus, the University of Notre Dame will transition to a cashless retail environment beginning Aug. 1. The change includes transactions at Notre Dame food service locations, dining halls, concession stands and St. Michael’s Laundry, as well as dining services at Saint Mary’s College and Holy Cross College where the University manages operations.

For individuals who do not have a credit or debit card, kiosks have been installed in Duncan and LaFortune Student Centers where cash can be transferred to a Visa gift card to complete transactions on campus. The gift cards can be used anywhere Visa is accepted on or off campus at no additional charge.

Customers and University staff will see various improvements in the cashless environment including faster transactions than a traditional cash exchange; the elimination of potential health concerns with less cash repeatedly changing hands; and the safety of not having large amounts of cash being held in registers or transported across campus for deposit.

“I am excited for this move to a cashless campus as transactions will be faster, saving time for both visitors and staff alike,” Rich Bellis, associate vice president for finance and treasury services, said. “Going cashless will eliminate security risks associated with transporting cash and will reduce end-of-day reconciliation for our employees. I am grateful to our team and campus partners for working together to implement this transition where possible.”

Cash will still be accepted at the following locations: the Morris Inn, Rohr’s, the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstores, the Notre Dame Wellness Center, the U.S. Post Office, vending machines and privately operated businesses in LaFortune such as FedEx, the hair salon, barber shop, floral shop and 1st Source Bank. Cash donations will still be accepted at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart and the Grotto, along with fundraising/donation events and residence halls food sales.

Cash has been used less frequently on campus over the past few years because of measures already enacted by several departments. University athletic contests have successfully operated as cashless environments since the fall of 2021, including parking for games and concerts, and food retail locations have operated electronically through Grubhub since the fall of 2018.

Faculty, staff and students can continue to add funds to Irish1Cards for use in the dining halls.

The change to a cashless environment will also affect the number of automatic teller machines (ATMs) on campus. ATMs will continue to be available in the two student centers.