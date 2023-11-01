Notre Dame recognized as top producer of Gilman Scholars

The University of Notre Dame has been recognized by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, a division of the U.S. Department of State, as a top producer of Gilman Scholars among “medium” institutions (5,000 to 15,000 students) for the 2021-22 academic year.

As announced Wednesday (Nov. 1) during the 2023 Global Inclusion Conference, Notre Dame was a top-three producer of Gilman Scholars among “medium” institutions (5,000 to 15,000 students) during the 2021-22 academic year.

Chosen as part of a highly competitive selection process, Gilman Scholars spend a year studying abroad and upon returning to the U.S. complete a follow-on service project to spread awareness of the scholarship program.

The Gilman Top Producer campaign recognizes U.S. colleges and universities for their dedication to providing global opportunities for American students with support from the Gilman Program. The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Institute of International Education, categorizes Gilman Top Producers by institution size, with a separate category for two-year institutions.

“We are thrilled to receive this institutional honor from the Benjamin Gilman International Scholarship Program. Our students worked tremendously hard on their applications amidst busy semesters, and it was a joy to see them succeed,” said Elise Rudt-Moorthy, associate director of national fellowships with the Notre Dame Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement. “Mathilda Nassar, assistant director of national fellowships, and I also want to acknowledge the work of dedicated advisers in Notre Dame International and the Office of Financial Aid to provide every resource possible to these students.”

Established in 2000 by an act of Congress, the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship enables students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad, providing them with skills critical to U.S. national security and economic prosperity. The award covers tuition, room and board, books, local transportation, insurance, airfare, and passport and visa fees up to $5,000. Students who study a critical-need language, such as Arabic or Russian, can apply for a supplemental award of up to $3,000.

In 2021, Notre Dame was recognized as a top producer of Gilman Scholars over the first 20 years of the program with 87 students. It has since added dozens more to that total. That includes a record 53 Gilman Scholars during the 2022-23 academic year.

For more on this and other scholarship opportunities, visit cuse.nd.edu.