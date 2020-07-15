Notre Dame Press receives NEH CARES grant

National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH)

A new grant awarded to the University of Notre Dame Press by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) will provide support to enrich scholarly communication and to offset the impact of the coronavirus on non-profit university press publishing.

Notre Dame Press is committed to maintaining an innovative and sustainable publishing program that makes accessible the ideas of today’s leading experts while fostering the next generation of scholars and thinkers. Through the support of an NEH CARES grant, it will expand its role in advancing knowledge by facilitating communication within and between scholarly communities and increasing access to its content.

The grant will allow the Notre Dame Press to bring together scholarly communities that have been impacted through the cancellation of academic conferences with virtual exhibits, connect acquisitions staff with potential authors and launch new channels to alert scholars and readers to new book-length research. Together, these efforts will make the research and ideas in Notre Dame Press books accessible despite the loss of conference panels and sessions.

As physical libraries and bookstores have been closed to ensure public safety, access to digital formats of books is more important than ever. Support from the NEH CARES grant will enable the Notre Dame Press to increase the number of previously published titles available as e-books by 10 percent. The new e-books will be created based on reader demand or on the potential for a physical title to go out of print.

"Thanks to the support of the NEH, Notre Dame Press will expand our efforts to connect and enrich our academic communities during this time of necessary distance," says Michelle Sybert, sales and development director at Notre Dame Press, "We look forward to facilitating new conversations about the latest humanities research and to improving access to our vibrant list of books."

