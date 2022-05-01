Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., on Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

University Seal

The contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander students, faculty, staff and alumni at Notre Dame are considerable and immensely valued. Our campus hasn’t always been a place of inclusion — and, even today, we have work to do — but the AAPI members of our community have made us a far better place through student groups, the alumni affinity club and the Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies, as well as other organizations and all AAPI members of our University.

As we celebrate AAPI achievements and recognize the vibrancy of these cultures this month, may we also take time to better inform ourselves and continue to fight the scourge of racism that all too often mars our society.