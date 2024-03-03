Notre Dame mourns death of student

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., joined with the campus community in mourning the passing of sophomore Spencer Vermeule from Cambridge, Massachusetts, who died Saturday (March 2) in a car accident in Elkhart County.

“We are deeply saddened by Spencer’s tragic death,” Father Jenkins said. “On behalf of the entire Notre Dame community, I extend our deepest sympathies to the Vermeule family, and offer prayers of comfort and peace to Spencer’s family, friends and all who knew and loved him.”

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.

The University Counseling Center and Campus Ministry are both available to offer their support to students and others within the Notre Dame community. A memorial mass will be held Tuesday (March 5) at 9 p.m. in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Father Jenkins will preside, and Assistant Vice President for Campus Ministry, Rev. Pete McCormick, C.S.C., will preach. All are welcome to attend. For those who wish to attend virtually, the Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed here.