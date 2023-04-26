Notre Dame Global Day of Service to feature thousands of volunteers in 42 states and 20 countries

At the University of Notre Dame, service to the world and others is an integral part of its mission.

Shortly after University founder Rev. Edward Sorin, C.S.C., arrived on the land in northern Indiana, he wrote, “This college cannot fail to succeed. Before long, it will develop on a large scale. It will be one of the most powerful means for good in this country.”

In this spirit, the Notre Dame Alumni Association is hosting the inaugural Notre Dame Global Day of Service — a day designated for Notre Dame students, alumni, parents and friends around the world to serve in their communities — on Saturday (April 29).

At latest count, 140 service projects have been planned by individuals and 116 Notre Dame clubs, around the world in 42 states and 20 countries. The projects are as unique as the clubs themselves and include a variety of events such as food drives; projects supporting veterans; cleanups at local parks, beaches and community centers; child literacy events; assembly of food and toiletry kits for the homeless; drives for baby items; serving food at homeless shelters and food pantries; and more.

Alumni Association Executive Director Dolly Duffy said the association expects thousands of individuals to embrace this opportunity to serve communities around the world. “Serving those in need is at the heart of everything we do at Notre Dame,” she said. “We are proud that thousands of Fighting Irish family and friends will represent the University around the world to influence their communities in so many positive ways.”

In South Bend, the Notre Dame Club of St. Joseph Valley, in partnership with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and sponsored by the 1st Source Foundation, will build beds for children as part of the Global Day of Service. Together with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nationally recognized and awarded volunteer organization that has built and delivered more than 125,000 beds worldwide since its founding, the build-a-bed event will bring together at least 200 volunteers to build 125 beds in four hours for the benefit of area children. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Innovation Park at Notre Dame, located at 1400 E. Angela Blvd., South Bend. Lunch will be provided.

Anyone interested in volunteering Saturday with the Notre Dame Club of St. Joseph Valley must register here.