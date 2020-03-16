  1. Home
Notre Dame event cancellation updates

As the University of Notre Dame seeks to protect the health and well-being of the campus community and beyond, the following upcoming major University events have been canceled:

  • Grad Fair, March 17
  • All events at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center through at least April 13
  • Black Man’s Think Tank, April 4
  • Admitted Students Days, March 29 to 30, April 5 to 6 and April 19 to 20
  • Blue-Gold football game, April 18
  • IDEA Week, April 19 to 25
  • Storm the Stadium, April 25

In addition, the Hesburgh Libraries are open only to people with a Notre Dame ID and the Snite Museum of Art is closed until further notice.

For updates on a variety of other events, go to ndworks.nd.edu

