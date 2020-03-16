Notre Dame event cancellation updates

Campus

As the University of Notre Dame seeks to protect the health and well-being of the campus community and beyond, the following upcoming major University events have been canceled:

Grad Fair, March 17

All events at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center through at least April 13

Black Man’s Think Tank, April 4

Admitted Students Days, March 29 to 30, April 5 to 6 and April 19 to 20

Blue-Gold football game, April 18

IDEA Week, April 19 to 25

Storm the Stadium, April 25

In addition, the Hesburgh Libraries are open only to people with a Notre Dame ID and the Snite Museum of Art is closed until further notice.

For updates on a variety of other events, go to ndworks.nd.edu