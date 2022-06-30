Notre Dame elects new Trustees

Dr. Tanya M. Kne

Three new Trustees — Dr. Tanya M. Kne, Paulita A. Pike and Martin W. “Marty” Rodgers — have been elected to the University of Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees. Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., has been elected to the Board of Fellows, and as such, will serve as an ex officio Trustee.

Kne is an emergency medicine physician in Tempe, Arizona. She is currently the chief medical officer for risk and post-acute care for Banner Health. She has been involved with quality, safety and peer review work at the individual facility as well as the system level. A native of Rochester Hills, Michigan, Kne earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Notre Dame and her medical degree from the Stanford University School of Medicine. At Notre Dame she was a member of the Irish swimming and diving team, earning the Captain’s Award and Knute Rockne Scholar Athlete Award. Prior to her election to the Board of Trustees, she served for five years on Notre Dame’s College of Science Advisory Council.

Paulita Pike

Pike is the managing partner of the Chicago office of the law firm Ropes & Gray, a partner in its asset management group and a co-chair of the firm’s diversity and equity committee. She represents every type of registered fund product and counsels boards of directors on all aspects of governance, regulatory risks, industry trends and insurance matters. Pike has twice been named a Notable Woman Lawyer by Crain’s Chicago Business, twice honored as Independent Counsel of the Year by Fund Directions and recognized by “Who’s Who in Hispanic Chicago” by Negocios Now. Pike earned her bachelor’s and law degrees from Notre Dame and teaches courses in mutual fund regulation at Notre Dame Law School and the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. She also provides pro bono representation to indigent immigrants and is actively involved in the firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Marty Rodgers

Rodgers is the market unit lead in the southern United States for the professional services firm Accenture, responsible for clients, staff, offices, community involvement and financial performance. He also is a member of Accenture’s Global Management Committee and North America Leadership Team and is the managing director for the Washington, D.C., metro area. Rodgers worked on Capitol Hill prior to joining Accenture and helped write several successful pieces of legislation, including the creation of AmeriCorps and making the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday into a national day of service. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard. Rodgers served previously as a voting Trustee and Fellow, and most recently as a Hesburgh Trustee. He was a member of the University’s Trustee Task Force on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which issued its report last year.

In addition, retired Judge Ann Claire Williams, a member of the Board since 1988, was elected to emerita status, and Rev. John Ryan, C.S.C., a member since 2016, was elected a Hesburgh Trustee. John J. Brennan was re-elected as Board chair for a third three-year term.

Composed of six lay women and men and six priests of Notre Dame’s founding religious community, the Congregation of Holy Cross, the Board of Fellows is the University’s ultimate governing body. The Fellows elect the Trustees, adopt and amend the bylaws and are specifically charged with maintaining Notre Dame’s Catholic character.

Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C.

Elected to the Board of Fellows, Father Looney was in 2021 appointed the 10th president of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, which was also founded by the Congregation of Holy Cross. Over the past 35 years, he has served in various leadership positions at King’s, including as associate vice president for academic success, director of campus ministry and college chaplain, associate vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty, and as a faculty member in the Department of Theology. Father Looney earned his bachelor’s degree from Stonehill College, a master of divinity degree from the University of St. Michael’s College and a doctoral degree from the Catholic University of America. He also served as provincial superior of the Eastern Province of Priests and Brothers and provincial councilor for the U.S. Province of the Congregation of Holy Cross.