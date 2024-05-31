Notre Dame elects new Trustees, University Fellow

Two new Trustees — Cathy Molnar and Ryan McInerney — have been elected to serve on the University of Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees, and Trustee Stephanie Gallo has been elected to the University’s Board of Fellows, effective July 1.

Molnar is the executive director of CHS Management Group LLC, a single-family office. She has served previously as a shareholder and wealth manager at Wetherby Asset Management, as a vice president at Goldman Sachs and as a CPA at Ernst & Young.

Molnar holds an undergraduate degree in accounting from Notre Dame and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Carey Law School. She has served on Notre Dame’s Provost’s Leadership Group, been involved with the University’s Women’s Investing Summit and assisted with the design of and served as a guest lecturer in a new MBA course at the Mendoza College of Business regarding family enterprises. Her husband, Mike, also earned an undergraduate degree from Notre Dame, and they have two children, one of whom is a current Notre Dame student.

McInerney serves as the chief executive officer of Visa. Before being named CEO in February 2023, he served as the company’s president since 2013. Prior to joining Visa, he served as CEO of consumer banking for JPMorgan Chase, as well as other roles, and before that he was a principal at McKinsey and Company.

McInerney earned an undergraduate degree in finance from Notre Dame in 1997. He has served as a member of Notre Dame’s Undergraduate Experience Advisory Council since 2019 and is a member of the University’s For Good Cabinet. He and his wife, Angela, have three children.

Gallo has been a University Trustee since 2002 and is the chief marketing officer for GALLO, a family-owned company and global leader in the total alcohol beverage category. She earned a bachelor’s degree in government and international studies from Notre Dame and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. She and her husband, Chris Tyler, have two children, one of whom is a current student.

Composed of six laywomen and men and six priests of Notre Dame’s founding religious community, the Congregation of Holy Cross, the Board of Fellows is the University’s ultimate governing body. The Fellows elect the Trustees, adopt and amend the bylaws and are specifically charged with maintaining Notre Dame’s Catholic character.

Additionally, Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., assumes the role of University president and John Veihmeyer becomes Board chair effective June 1. On Dec. 4, 2023, Father Dowd was elected Notre Dame’s 18th president by the University’s Board of Trustees after Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., announced he was stepping down to return to teaching and ministry after leading the University for 19 years. Veihmeyer, who is the retired chairman and CEO of KPMG and has served as vice Board chair since October 2023, succeeds John J. Brennan as Board chair.