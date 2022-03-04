Notre Dame bookstore locations close temporarily for change in management

The Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore (Photo by Barbara Johnston/University of Notre Dame)

The University of Notre Dame bookstores and retail locations will be closed March 5-13 during the University’s spring break so that management can transition to Barnes & Noble College (BNC).

The University’s main store, the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore on campus, will close after business hours today (March 4), and the Hammes Bookstore and Cafe at Eddy Street will be closed after business hours on Saturday (March 5). Both locations will reopen March 14 (Monday) under BNC management.

Other than being temporarily closed March 6-13, the Starbucks inside the Eddy Street location will be unaffected by the change in store management.

The University’s other retail locations — Leep Varsity Shop in Purcell Pavilion, Dellelce Irish Hockey Shop in the Compton Family Ice Arena, the Notre Dame Outlet Store at 1610 N. Ironwood Drive in South Bend and the online order fulfillment center — will also be closed during this time. The Leep Varsity Shop and the outlet store are currently closed. The outlet store will reopen March 16 (Wednesday). The Dellelce Irish Hockey Shop will be open during the Big Ten Tournament games on March 4 and March 5. The reopening of the Leep Varsity Shop and Dellelce Irish Hockey Shop will be announced at a future date.