Notre Dame among top Fulbright producers for sixth consecutive year

The University of Notre Dame is among the top producers of Fulbright Program students for the sixth consecutive year, according to the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, which administers the Fulbright Program on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.

Notre Dame was 23rd among all research institutions with 15 Fulbright students for the current academic year, according to results published Monday (Feb. 10) in The Chronicle of Higher Education.

In applying for the award, student winners worked closely with the Graduate School’s Office of Grants and Fellowships or the Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement (CUSE).

“That Notre Dame has again been named a top producer of Fulbright students and scholars is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and faculty, not to mention the staff of the Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement and the Office of Grants and Fellowships,” said Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. “Congratulations to everyone involved.”

“We are thrilled that the University has once again appeared on the top producing list of Fulbright U.S. students,” said Jeffrey Thiebert, the Paul and Maureen Stefanick Director of CUSE. “This achievement reflects not only the time and care that our fellowship advisors give to each Fulbright applicant but also the incredible support that the University provides for a global education for our undergraduates.”

He added, “Whether they are learning about the world in a classroom here at Notre Dame, studying at one of the University's Global Gateways, or pursuing an international scholarly engagement activity, our students are equipped to excel at the constructive cultural and educational exchange that lies at the heart of the Fulbright Program."

Laura Carlson, dean of the Graduate School, said, “We are once again thrilled to be a leading producer of Fulbrights in the country. The Fulbright Program enables graduate students to develop their research and contribute to the scholarly discourse in their field as representatives of the United States and of the University of Notre Dame. The Fulbright experience will shape our students beyond their year abroad and open doors for them in the future.”

Established in 1964, the Fulbright Program offers cultural and educational exchange programs for students, scholars, artists, teachers and professionals of all backgrounds to study, teach or pursue important research and professional projects in more than 160 countries worldwide.

Undergraduate students interested in learning more about the program can visit cuse.nd.edu/fulbright. Graduate students can visit graduateschool.nd.edu/professional_development/research/.

