Notre Dame among top Fulbright producers for ninth consecutive year

Fulbright

The University of Notre Dame is among the top producing Fulbright institutions for the ninth consecutive year, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced Friday (Feb. 10). Twenty-eight students from Notre Dame were selected for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program for academic year 2022-23, fifth among all colleges and universities in the U.S.

The University had 26 Fulbright students last year — good for second among U.S. institutions — and 29 the year before that.

Full results are available online at the Chronicle of Higher Education.

“I would like to thank all of the students, alumni, administrators, faculty and staff who have made possible our streak of appearances on the top producing list,” said Jeffrey Thibert, the Paul and Maureen Stefanick Director of the Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement (CUSE) at Notre Dame. “It has taken students who produce applications that reflect a commitment to the educational and cultural aims of the Fulbright; alumni who have offered advice to applicants based on their own Fulbright experiences; administrators who have established an excellent program of international education at Notre Dame that allows students to integrate a global education organically into their studies; and faculty and staff who have mentored these students and advised them through the months of writing and revising that are required to produce a strong application. I would especially like to thank those CUSE advisers over the past 10 years who have given so much of their time and energy to help our students with their applications, including the current team of Elise Rudt-Moorthy, Emily Buika Hunt and Mathilda Nassar. Here’s hoping we can extend our streak to an even 10.”

Kayla Hurd, Fulbright Program adviser in the Graduate School’s Office of Grants and Fellowships, said, “It is an honor to be recognized as a top producing Fulbright institution for another consecutive year. Getting to know and work with our graduate student Fulbright Scholars makes this distinction even more remarkable as they represent the very best of what it means to be a global citizen engaged in cross-cultural understanding and collaborative global leadership. This distinction could not have been possible without the mentorship and guidance from faculty members that dedicate their time and effort to assisting graduate students with their applications in our rigorous internal review process.”

Established in 1964, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program is the U.S. government’s flagship educational exchange program, offering students the opportunity to study, teach or pursue research or other projects around the globe.

For more on this and other scholarship opportunities, visit cuse.nd.edu (undergraduate students) or graduateschool.nd.edu/professional_development/research/ (graduate students).