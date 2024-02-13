Notre Dame a top producer of Fulbright students for 10th straight year

The University of Notre Dame is a top producer of Fulbright students for the 10th consecutive year, according to the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, which administers the Fulbright Program on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.

Twenty Notre Dame students were awarded Fulbright Scholarships in June of last year for the 2023-24 academic year, tied for 16th among doctoral institutions in the U.S.

Notre Dame has been a top producer of Fulbright students 11 times since 2009-10. Full results are available online at the Chronicle of Higher Education.

“It was an honor to work alongside Mathilda Nassar, Emily Hunt and Kayla Hurd to prepare our students for all forms of Fulbright application,” said Elise Rudt-Moorthy, associate director of national fellowships at Notre Dame’s Flatley Center for Undergraduate Scholarly Engagement (CUSE). “Over the six months of the application process, we grew to know and like their narratives, ideas and goals and we are thrilled that Notre Dame’s selectees are currently actualizing their plans.”

Hurd, assistant program director in the Graduate School’s Office of Grants and Fellowships, said, “Notre Dame is proud of the legacy that being recognized as a top-producing Fulbright institution for a consecutive decade brings to not only the University as a whole, but to the students that embark on a life-changing year abroad. It has been an honor to work with Notre Dame’s graduate students, faculty and staff throughout our Fulbright internal review process and to watch our students grow with curiosity and prosperity as they gain confidence in their writing. We aim to train the very best global citizens in their search for cross-cultural understanding and collaborative global leadership, and this distinction could not have been possible without the dedication, time and effort from the faculty and staff, especially the other members of the Grants and Fellowships and CUSE teams.”

Established in 1964, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program is the U.S. government’s flagship educational and cultural exchange program, offering students the opportunity to study, teach or pursue research or other projects abroad.

For more information on this and other scholarship opportunities, visit cuse.nd.edu (undergraduate students) or graduateschool.nd.edu/professional_development/research/ (graduate students).